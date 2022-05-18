Seelos Therapeutics to get US patent for SLS-007 linked to treating neurodegenerative diseases

May 18, 2022 8:52 AM ETSeelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

patent application - approved

  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) said it received a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent for SLS-007, related to methods to treat neurodegenerative diseases.
  • The U.S. patent application 16/833,515 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is titled, Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation.
  • The company said the the notice of allowance covers the method of treating several neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, through contacting alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein) protofilaments with an effective amount of SLS-007.
  • Seelos added that in a preclinical study it is delivering SLS-007 via an adeno-associated virus. Preliminary data from the study is expected in H2 2022.
