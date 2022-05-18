Cipherloc acquires virtual information chief services provider in all-stock deal

May 18, 2022 8:50 AM ETCipherloc Corporation (CLOK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cipherloc (OTCQB:CLOK) announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire a cybersecurity services company - SideChannel - which provides virtual chief information security officer services.
  • The deal comes in all-stock transaction where SideChannel will receive 59.9M shares of Cipherloc common stock on closing, in addition of 100 shares of Cipherloc's convertible preferred stock.
  • Besides, encryption technology developer Cipherloc has set a milestone consideration of 59.9M common shares on SideChannel achieving a $5.5M revenue.
  • SideChannel was founded in 2017 by a CISO Haugli. To date, the company has attracted more than 20 vCISOs and serves more than 50 clients that include GoFundMe, CrispR Therapeutics, Cotopaxi, Virgin Voyages and Talos.
  • On financial terms, SideChannel reported revenue of $2.6M for the fiscal year ended Sep. 30, 2021, reflecting a 114% growth year-over-year.
  • "The combination of these two companies creates a game-changing growth platform in a fast-growing industry expected to reach $500 billion by 2030 according to Grand View Research. Tech-enabled services and solutions, like our offering, are projected to dominate a significant portion of that spend," said Cipherloc's Chairman Tom Wilkinson.
