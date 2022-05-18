Green Plains forms aquafeed partnership with Riverence Group
May 18, 2022 8:51 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) announced a partnership with the Riverence Group to form a joint venture to expand aquafeed production in Idaho.
- The venture will produce trout and salmon feeds for the Riverence Group, utilizing wholesome, sustainable ingredients including the 60%+ fermented protein product following the success of the development trial at Green Plains Wood River.
- As part of the JV, Green Plains contributed capital and supplied key ingredient services, while the Riverence Group contributed existing assets and a feed offtake agreement to support its own production, helping to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand from aquaculture in North America.
- The joint venture is anticipated to become operational in 2023.