Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell on Wednesday even as investment firm Roth Capital upgraded the enterprise software company, noting the potential for a second-half rebound.

Analyst Richard Baldry upgraded Salesforce (CRM) shares to buy from neutral, but kept the per-share price target of $242, noting that as shares have fallen 50% from the 52-week high, its revenue multiple of 5.6times now "adequately" factors in operational risks, such as expensive acquisitions and "exorbitant stock-based compensation."

"Overall, while we no longer view [Salesforce] as warranting a premium valuation, we believe its value compression over the past six months has been adequate to return to a constructive rating," Baldry wrote in a note to clients, adding that the expected second-half rebound should boost Salesforce's (CRM) revenue multiple.

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell nearly 4.5% to $156.80 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Baldry noted that Salesforce's (CRM) conservative guidance leaves "limited concerns" about near-term results, with the company likely to show "modest upside for both revenues and earnings in [first-quarter] and a slightly higher outlook for revenues and earnings for the balance of the year."

Lastly, it's likely that software-as-a-service stocks should rebound "strongly" in the second-half of the year and into 2023, due to their fast growth, a recession notwithstanding, Baldry explained.

Last week, Salesforce (CRM) hit a new 52-week low as enterprise software stocks have struggled in recent weeks amid the broader market route.

