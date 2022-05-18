AITX's subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signs first U.K. authorized dealer

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed its first authorized dealer in U.K. and received an order for a ROSA security robot.
  • With the addition of the new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 40, covering the US, Canada, U.K. and European Union.
  • "Companies throughout Europe are yearning for solutions that RAD offers, performance at a lower cost. They’re struggling with the same human resource issues soaring manpower costs that the US and Canada are experiencing. We will continue to build a base of qualified European dealers as we see that market almost the same size as the U.S.," CEO Steve Reinharz commented.
