Aldeyra says post-hoc analysis shows its eye therapy reduced ocular redness
May 18, 2022 8:55 AM ETAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) said on Wednesday a post-hoc analysis that used computer automated grading of digital photography from its Phase 3 dry eye chamber trial showed statistical significance in favor of Reproxalap over vehicle in reduction of ocular redness.
- Aldeyra expects to discuss the results of the analyses, as well as the algorithm used for the computer automated assessment of ocular redness, with the FDA prior to NDA submission.
- ALDX also expects to submit two previously completed 12-week symptom trials as part of efficacy requirements.
- (ALDX) stock rose 3% before the bell.