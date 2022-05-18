Aldeyra says post-hoc analysis shows its eye therapy reduced ocular redness

May 18, 2022

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) said on Wednesday a post-hoc analysis that used computer automated grading of digital photography from its Phase 3 dry eye chamber trial showed statistical significance in favor of Reproxalap over vehicle in reduction of ocular redness.
  • Aldeyra expects to discuss the results of the analyses, as well as the algorithm used for the computer automated assessment of ocular redness, with the FDA prior to NDA submission.
  • ALDX also expects to submit two previously completed 12-week symptom trials as part of efficacy requirements.
  • (ALDX) stock rose 3% before the bell.
