Webster Bank to expand Air Industries' existing term loan size and establish capital expenditure line of credit

May 18, 2022 8:55 AM ETAir Industries Group (AIRI)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Webster Bank (formerly Sterling National Bank) has agreed to expand the size of an existing term loan of Air Industries (NYSE:AIRI) and also establish a capital expenditure line of credit to finance the precision assemblies and components manufacturer's future purchases of machinery and equipment.
  • The new term loan has an initial principal amount of $5M, which will be used to retire an existing term loan of ~$3.1M and a capital lease of ~$250K and purchase 2 CNC milling centers for an aggregate of $870K.
  • All advances under the loan and the capital expenditure line of credit are amortizable over 7 years (84 months), mature on Dec. 31, 2026, and bear interest at the greater of (i) 3.5% per annum or (ii) 30-day LIBOR plus 250 bps or (iii) prime rate less 65 basis points.
  • The current interest rate is 3.5%.
  • The transaction closed on May 17.
