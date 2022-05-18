FREYR Battery begins preparatory work in Vaasa, Finland
May 18, 2022 8:56 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has signed an agreement with the City of Vaasa, Finland, for the temporary lease of 130 hectares of land in the GigaVaasa area.
- This plot is the future site of FREYR’s planned battery cell production plant and part of the company’s strategic collaboration with the City of Vaasa to develop industrial scale battery technology and production in the country.
- The agreement now enables FREYR to begin soil investigation and preparatory work as a prelude to potential construction.
- The lease is valid from May 1, 2022, until December 31, 2023, with the option for a one-year extension.
- FREY +5.28% premarket to $8.58.