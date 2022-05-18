Wayfair is the latest online retailer to freeze hiring in the near term

Online retailer Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) said it is freezing corporate hiring for 90 days. The company had grown to 18K employees from 16K a year ago.

Wayfair (W) said it is in a strong overall position, but sees a great deal of uncertainty with the overall economy.

After surveying the new development, Bank of America said it is not adjusting estimates on Wayfair (W) due to uncertainty over the magnitude and duration of the freeze, which is unlikely to have any impact on expected expenses until the second half of the year.

Shares of Wayfair (W) fell 3.03% premarket to $53.50 after Target dropped a profitability bomb on the retail sector.