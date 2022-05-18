Tenax therapeutics announces $8M PIPE offering
May 18, 2022 9:00 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) enters into a agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 10,596,027 units at a purchase price of $0.755/unit.
- Each Unit consists of one unregistered pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001, and one unregistered warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock.
- In the aggregate, 21,192,054 shares of the Company’s common stock are underlying the warrants.
- The unregistered pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock; the five and one-half years unregistered warrants have an exercise price of $0.63 per share of common stock.
- The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be ~$8M;to be used to further its clinical trials of levosimendan and imatinib, for research and development and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.
- The offering is expected to close on or about May 19, 2022.
- The company also amended certain warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9,206,120 shares of common stock of the company that were previously issued in July 2021, March 2020 and December 2018 to reduce the exercise price of the warrants to $0.63 per share and to extend the term of the warrants by two years.
Additionally, certain other warrants to purchase an aggregate of 7,783,616 shares of common stock of the Company that were previously issued to the investor in July 2020 were amended to extend the term of those warrants by two years.