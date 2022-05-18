Carousell Pte said to end talks to go public through SPAC L Catterton Asia

May 18, 2022 9:09 AM ETL Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Singapore online classifieds marketplace Carousell Pte is said to have ended talks to go public through a deal with SPAC L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA).
  • The SPAC hasn't been able to come to an agreement with Carousell as the stock market volatility and decline has made it hard to arrange a PIPE deal, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • The latest updated comes after Bloomberg reported in January the news of a possible deal between Carousell and L Catterton Asia (LCAA) that would have valued the combined companies at as much as $1.5 billion.
  • Bloomberg first reported in late June that Carousell was exploring a listing in the U.S. through a SPAC transaction.
  • Recall in March, L Catterton Asia Acquisition priced $250M IPO.
