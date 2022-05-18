Verastem gets $3.8M award for VS-6766/defactinib combo trial to treat pancreatic cancer
May 18, 2022 9:15 AM ETVerastem, Inc. (VSTM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) said it was selected to receive the first Therapeutic Accelerator Award of $3.8M from the Pancreatic Cancer Network (PanCAN).
- The Needham, Mass.-based company added that the award will support a phase 1b/2 trial of its lead candidates VS-6766 and defactinib to see if a more complete blockade of KRAS signaling, which is mutated in more than 95% of pancreatic cancer tumors, will improve outcomes for patients with front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- The study will evaluate the combo therapy in addition to standard of care chemotherapy with the aim of increasing response rate and survival.
- "The goal of the Therapeutic Accelerator Award is ultimately to develop new drugs for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer faster and more efficiently than standard clinical trials," said PanCAN President and CEO Julie Fleshman.
- VSTM +4.27% to $1.22 premarket May 18