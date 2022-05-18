Consumers Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced agreements Wednesday to add 300 MW of clean energy from two Michigan solar projects being developed in Genesee and Hillsdale counties.

CMS Energy (CMS) said the solar developments are part of its Clean Energy Plan to increase renewable energy, eliminate coal electricity by 2025 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The new solar projects are each 150 MW and scheduled to begin operating by year-end 2024; Ranger Power will own and operate the sites.

Separately, CMS (CMS) said it has no plans for any controlled power outages this summer, even after power grid operator MISO said peak demand combined with warmer than normal temperatures could lead to temporary, controlled outages to preserve the integrity of the electric system in 15 states.

CMS Energy (CMS) recently reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues.