Branded Legacy increases revenue by expanding in New York and Florida
May 18, 2022 9:20 AM ETBRANDED LEGACY INC. (BLEG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) is pleased to announce it has added two new stores to its growing list of retail locations.
- Happy Cork, located in Brooklyn, NY has added the new TCH-0/Delta-8 gummies and Delta 8 Tinctures to their growing market.
- In addition, Transformative Acupuncture in Jacksonville, FL, will now be carrying Spikes CBDX products.
- They will offer all 4 of its gummies including the new THC-0/Delta-8 blend, Massage oils, moisturizers, Delta-8 / CBD tinctures, and its CryoGel.
- Products will be offered not only within the services of the business but also available for retail purchases.
- These products are having a lot of success out in the public and have come in high demand at current retail locations.