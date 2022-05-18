Euroseas announces forward charterers for two containers under construction
May 18, 2022 9:21 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced a new charter for two newbuilding fuel efficient 2.8K teu feeder containerships currently under construction.
- M/V Gregos is scheduled to be delivered at the end of Q1 of 2023 has entered into a time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of 36 and a maximum of 40 months at charterer's option at gross daily rate of $48K.
- The new charter will commence in March 2023, once delivered.
- M/V Terataki is scheduled to be delivered at the end of Q2 of 2023 and has entered into a time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of 36 and a maximum of 40 months at charterer's option at a gross daily rate of $48K.
- The new charter will commence in June 2023, once delivered.
- "Over the period of the charters, the two vessels are expected to contribute in excess of $85M of EBITDA fully repaying our cost to build them in just about 3 years. After these charters, our charter coverage for 2023 increases to about 76% and for 2024 to almost 55%," chairman & CEO Aristides Pittas commented.