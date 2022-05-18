Genius Brands stock surges on deal with Marvel Studios
May 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETGenius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares surged 37% pre-market after the kids media company signed a 20-year deal with Marvel Studios to license the name and likeness of Stan Lee for use in future feature films and television productions.
- The deal, signed between Marvel and Stan Lee Universe (a venture between Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment), will see Marvel acquiring the rights to use Stan Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and television projects as well as Disney theme parks, various
- "experiences" and merchandizing.Stan Lee was an American comic book writer, editor, publisher and producer, who was executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics.
- Genius Brands reported its Q1 results yesterday
- The stock is down ~23% YTD and has lost 45% over the past year