Genius Brands stock surges on deal with Marvel Studios

May 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETGenius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios" "Doctor Strange" - Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares surged 37% pre-market after the kids media company signed a 20-year deal with Marvel Studios to license the name and likeness of Stan Lee for use in future feature films and television productions.
  • The deal, signed between Marvel and Stan Lee Universe (a venture between Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment), will see Marvel acquiring the rights to use Stan Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature in movies and television projects as well as Disney theme parks, various
  • "experiences" and merchandizing.Stan Lee was an American comic book writer, editor, publisher and producer, who was executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics.
  • Genius Brands reported its Q1 results yesterday
  • The stock is down ~23% YTD and has lost 45% over the past year
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.