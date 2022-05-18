AIM working on new drug application for Ampligen mid-stage study to treat long COVID

May 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Masked Asian man show wooden sign with wording "Long Covid"

Jikaboom/iStock via Getty Images

  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) on Wednesday said it was working toward filing an investigational new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a phase 2 study of its investigational drug Ampligen for the treatment of post-COVID conditions.
  • Post-COVID conditions, or long COVID, presents as a range of health problems in subjects over a period of time even after the patient has tested negative for the virus.
  • About half of these health problems are similar to those seen in patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
  • AIM said it would file the new drug application based on what it deemed to be early positive data from an ongoing expanded access program, in which AIM enrolled four post-COVID patients with new onset ME/CFS following acute COVID-19.
  • After at least 12 weeks of Ampligen treatment, each of the four patients indicated that they had experienced a reduction in fatigue.
  • AIM stock +1.1% to $0.96 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.