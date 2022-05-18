AIM working on new drug application for Ampligen mid-stage study to treat long COVID
May 18, 2022 9:27 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) on Wednesday said it was working toward filing an investigational new drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a phase 2 study of its investigational drug Ampligen for the treatment of post-COVID conditions.
- Post-COVID conditions, or long COVID, presents as a range of health problems in subjects over a period of time even after the patient has tested negative for the virus.
- About half of these health problems are similar to those seen in patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
- AIM said it would file the new drug application based on what it deemed to be early positive data from an ongoing expanded access program, in which AIM enrolled four post-COVID patients with new onset ME/CFS following acute COVID-19.
- After at least 12 weeks of Ampligen treatment, each of the four patients indicated that they had experienced a reduction in fatigue.
- AIM stock +1.1% to $0.96 in premarket trading.