US Foods attracts new buy rating from Berenberg on tech upside

May 18, 2022 9:28 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Berenberg started off coverage on US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) with a Buy rating. The confidence stems in part from the food supplier seen having a tech edge over peers.

"USFD is a large-scale food distributor with national footprint that provides a broad line of products, as well as e-commerce, technology, and business solution expertise to a well-diversified customer base. Our upside is driven by scale, superior front-end technology compared to peers, and the differentiated omnichannel presence."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, BTIG kept a Buy rating on USFD following the Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Peter Saleh and team think shares could nearly double if investor confidence builds in the company's ability to achieve $1.7B or more in EBITDA by 2024.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on USFD is also flashing Buy and ranks in the top 15% of all consumer staples stocks.

See the valuation metrics on US Foods Holding Corp.

