Clarus' oral testosterone product Jatenzo gets patent nod

May 18, 2022 9:32 AM ETClarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Abnormal low testosterone hormone test result

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) said on Wednesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had issued a new patent for claims that cover its oral testosterone replacement product, Jatenzo.
  • (CRXT) shares rose 5.3% before the bell.
  • The patent will expire in January 2027.
  • Jatenzo is FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions.
  • "We believe that having eight patents listed in FDA’s Orange Book underscores our multi-pronged strategy for success in the marketplace by protecting this important asset," said Clarus' CEO Robert Dudley.
