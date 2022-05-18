Leafly initiated at perform at Oppenheimer due to increased marijuana legalization
May 18, 2022 9:47 AM ETLeafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer has initiated Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) with a perform rating saying that while increasing marijuana legalization is a boon, the current interest rate environment will negatively impact company growth.
- The firm did not issue a price target.
- The cannabis information platform has a large total addressable market given the legal cannabis marketplace grew 32% in 2021 and is expected to reach $35B in 2024, according to Oppenheimer.
- "We believe Leafly can be a good fit for investors looking to gain exposure to the cannabis industry while reducing product risk exposure," analyst Jason Helfstein wrote.
- He added the company can "leverage its focus on content discovery to bring new users and retailers onto the platform."
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital views Leafly (LFLY) as a hold.