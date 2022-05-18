Borqs Technologies nabs solar plus energy storage contract in Oahu, Hawaii

May 18, 2022 9:41 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) announced that its solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy (HHE) has partnered with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) and received a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village affordable housing community on the island of Oahu.
  • Under the agreement, HHE and HGIA created a 3rd party lease program leveraging HGIA’s Green Energy Market Securitization financing product wherein the community members can enroll in the energy savings program.
  • This initial project brings installation sales of ~$30K/unit; other projects for the Multi-Unit Residential Buildings market that the company has in its pipeline can reach up to $130M in the State of Hawaii alone over the next two years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.