Borqs Technologies nabs solar plus energy storage contract in Oahu, Hawaii
May 18, 2022 9:41 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) announced that its solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy (HHE) has partnered with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) and received a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village affordable housing community on the island of Oahu.
- Under the agreement, HHE and HGIA created a 3rd party lease program leveraging HGIA’s Green Energy Market Securitization financing product wherein the community members can enroll in the energy savings program.
- This initial project brings installation sales of ~$30K/unit; other projects for the Multi-Unit Residential Buildings market that the company has in its pipeline can reach up to $130M in the State of Hawaii alone over the next two years.