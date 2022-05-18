An alternate restructuring plan for the Samarco joint venture between Vale (NYSE:VALE) and BHP (NYSE:BHP) proposes that financial creditors take control of the company, Reuters reports.

The plan filed by a group of bondholders including asset managers such as Oaktree Capital, Silver Point Capital and GoldenTree Asset Management reportedly will replace Samarco's debt restructuring proposal, which was rejected last month.

The plan has a target of doubling iron ore production by 2024, to 14M metric tons/year, and reach full capacity at 28M tons/year by 2026; the shareholders plan expected this volume to be reached by 2029.

Former Vale executive Tito Martins, who is advising Samarco creditors and may become the company's chairman, said investments in safer mining technology would allow a faster production ramp-up.

Vale (VALE) had some difficulties in Q1 ore production, but the "outlook is good for Vale's iron ore moving forward," Sandis Weil writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.