Purple Biotech initiates phase 2 study for its antibody CM24 in pancreatic cancer patients
May 18, 2022 9:45 AM ETPurple Biotech Ltd. - ADR (PPBT)BMYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) on Wednesday initiated the phase 2 portion of its ongoing study of monoclonal antibody CM24, which has the potential to treat multiple cancers.
- The mid-stage portion of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of CM24 in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) cancer medicine Opdivo and chemotherapy in subjects with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- U.S.-listed shares of Israel-based PPBT gained 8.6% to $3.10 in morning trade.
- The mid-stage portion of the study is being conducted as part of PPBT's clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers. The companies have determined to prioritize metastatic pancreatic cancer over non-small cell lung cancer based on positive interim data.
- The decision to prioritize metastatic pancreatic cancer will allow an increase in the study's participants and will accelerate the timeline to complete the trial within 2023.