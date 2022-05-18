Avalo begins dosing in mid-stage study of AVTX-002 for non-eosinophilic asthma

May 18, 2022

  • Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) said the first patient was dosed in a mid stage study of AVTX-002 to treat non-eosinophilic asthma (NEA).
  • The phase 2 trial, dubbed PEAK, will enroll ~80 patients and who will receive either AVTX-002 or placebo, for treating poorly controlled NEA. The main goal of the study is the proportion of patients who experience an asthma-related event.
  • "Nearly half of all asthma patients have NEA, for which there is no specific treatment currently approved,” said Avalo President and CEO Garry Neil.
  • Asthma is a chronic lung disease characterized by airway inflammation. Eosinophils are a type of white blood cells.
