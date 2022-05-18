Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has rolled out a new management structure, combining older areas and losing two executives along the way.

It's creating the Cloud Software and Services business area, merging what were its Digital Services and Managed Services units. Per Narvinger will lead that group as a member of the Ericsson Executive Team.

Elsewhere, it's built a new Wireless Solutions business unit that wraps up its Cradlepoint and Dedicated Networks areas. George Mulhern will run that, also as a member of Ericsson's Executive Team.

The company's also creating a group function it calls Global Operations, to "simplify and digitalize overall ways of working," with Moti Gyamlani leading.

Jan Karlsson, who currently leads Digital Services, will leave the Executive Team and take over development of the Global Network Platform.

Two executives are departing. Peter Laurin, currently head of the Managed Services unit, will exit for opportunities outside Ericsson.

Arun Bansal, currently head of the Europe and Latin America market areas, is also leaveing the company to pursue other opportunities.

The new structure means Ericsson will have four reporting segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise (which will include Vonage once that acquisition is completed), and Other (media businesses and one-offs). It takes effect June 1.

"The changed group structure that we announce today represents exciting opportunities for our people, our customers and our business and will allow us to continue to grow our core mobile infrastructure business and capitalize on the fast-growing enterprise market," says CEO Börje Ekholm. "Within 2-3 years, we want to achieve our long-term goal of growing faster than the market and an EBITA margin (excluding restructuring costs) of 15-18% for the Group."