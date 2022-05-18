LTC Properties announces $75M private placement debt financing
May 18, 2022 9:54 AM ETLTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $75M principal amount of 3.66% senior unsecured notes.
- Of the notes proceeds, ~$41M has been used for these investments which were initially funded through the company's existing unsecured revolving line of credit under the Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.
- Remaining proceeds from the sale of the notes to pay down its unsecured revolving line of credit.
- Notes have an average 10-year life, scheduled principal payments and will mature on May 17, 2033.
- YTD, the company has invested ~$113M, sold assets at a net gain of ~$38M generating net proceeds of ~$73M.
- The company also amended its existing senior unsecured note agreements to conform with the covenants in the credit agreement.