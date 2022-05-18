Prepare for $6.00 prices at the pump, says JP Morgan

May 18, 2022 9:57 AM ETPhillips 66 (PSX), MPC, VLO, XOM, CVXUSO, HD, TGT, WMT, UNGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor132 Comments

Gasoline fuel nozzle and cash money. Gas price, tax, ethanol and fossil fuel concept

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

  • National average gasoline prices hit $4.57 Wednesday, a record, but JP Morgan's head of commodity research says consumers should prepare for gasoline prices above $6.00 this summer.
  • Prices have already surpassed $6.00 per gallon in California, and are over $7.00 per gallon in parts of the state.
  • However, elevated oil prices (USO) are not the only culprit; dramatic reductions in global oil refining capacity, paired with reduced Russian and Chinese exports, have already resulted in shortages of oil products like jet and diesel fuel.
  • In recent years, ~3mb/d of refining capacity has been shuttered or converted to bio-fuel production, according to JP Morgan estimates; the impact on fuel prices has thus far been negligible, as pandemic-related demand weakness masked underlying supply reductions.
  • However, with oil demand reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2022, refiners are scrambling to meet demand; Russian diesel export reductions saw distillate margins spike in March, but as refiners adjust to produce more diesel, gasoline margins are catching up quickly:
  • As Saudi's energy minister noted earlier in the week, a refining capacity shortage is a problem that no upstream producer can solve.
  • Home Depot (HD) reported earnings this week, noting sustained price inflation, but an ability to pass through higher prices to a strong consumer; margin guidance from Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) was less optimistic; rising oil (USO), natural gas (UNG) and gasoline prices could further pressure consumers this summer, if JP Morgan's $6.00 gasoline price forecast proves accurate.
  • Conversely, integrated producers like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), as well as independent refiners like Valero (NYSE:VLO), Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), stand to benefit from policy-induced refinery closures in recent years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.