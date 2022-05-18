Target’s crash has this retail ETF falling as well

May 18, 2022 10:09 AM ETVanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH), TGTSPYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Minnetonka, USA - June 21, 2012

jimkruger/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) tilted lower at the opening bell, as it represents the exchange traded fund with the largest stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), which has plunged more than 25% after it reported worrisome Q1 results and unfavorable guidance for Q2.

At the start of trading, RTH has drifted lower by 4.7% and TGT has crashed 25.6%.

RTH has a condensed portfolio of 26 stocks, and Target represents the fund's fifth most significant holding, weighted at 4.85%. The fund centers on retailing and looks to offer exposure to stocks across the sector, including areas like distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and other staple retailers.

The fund offers a 0.35% expense ratio and finds itself trading lower on the year by 19.7%.

Taking a step back though, the ETF has outperformed the overall market over a five-year period. RTH is +92% during that span, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500, is +70%.

Target has dragged RTH lower after the firm announced that its operating income dropped to $1.3B from $2.4B driven primarily by a decline in the gross margin rate during the quarter.

Retail exchange traded funds have had a busy week, not only because of TGT, but also the better-than-expected monthly retail sales statistics that came in on Tuesday. The sector also faced the rather shaky earnings released by industry heavyweight Walmart.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.