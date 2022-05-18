DMG invests $1M in the INX digital company
May 18, 2022 10:01 AM ETDMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (DMGGF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTCQB:DMGGF -1.8%) has announced a $1M strategic investment in The INX Digital Co., one of the world’s first companies to receive FINRA clearance for trading security tokens.
- INX has launched a regulated digital asset trading ecosystem and is pioneering a new tokenized economy.
- DMG’s investment in INX is a strategic initiative to promote institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies as well as accelerate the development of its Blockseer Core+ strategy.
- DMG believes that INX represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity as a front-runner in digital asset trading markets.