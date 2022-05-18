Canadian National upgraded on promising operational improvements

May 18, 2022

Canadian National train rolling across grassy hills

rlesyk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI -0.1%) could ride higher if it gets back to its roots, per BMO Capital Markets.

The Toronto-based bank noted that the stock has significant upside potential if management can return to precision scheduled railroading [PSR] principles under new CEO Tracy Robinson.

“Returning to PSR principles has the potential to deliver an operating ratio between 53% and 54% versus the 61.2% reported in 2021,” BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun wrote on Wednesday. “We believe that tackling this issue will inevitably also help support improvement on the operating level.”

As a result, he moved his upside target to a range of $190-200 and upgraded the stock to “Outperform” from “Market Perform”. Further, Chamoun surmised that the downside is limited at present, offering an attractive risk reward.

“CNR is well-positioned to outperform even in a slowing freight cycle,” he wrote. “While there are some uncertainties around the health of the freight cycle, we believe that CNR offers a distinct self-help opportunity in the rail sector…In this scenario the stock could be a solid outperformer, at least on a relative basis to peers and the overall market.”

Chamoun added that rails have a significant advantage to other transportation sectors in an inflationary environment, offering more upside should inflationary pressures persist.

To be sure, Chamoun maintained his base case price target at $170 and reiterated that management has not made explicit indications about a pursuit of a PSR business model.

