Diana Shipping inks time charter contract with Hyundai Glovis for m/v Maia
May 18, 2022 10:03 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) said Tuesday it entered into a time charter contract, through a separate unit, with Hyundai Glovis for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, m/v Maia.
- Gross charter rate is $25K per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum Sept. 20, 2023 up to maximum Nov. 20, 2023.
- The charter is expected to start on May 23.
- The Maia is a 82,193 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
- The employment of Maia is expected to generate ~$13.4M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- As of Tuesday, the combined carrying capacity of DSX's fleet is ~4.5M dwt with a weighted average age of 10.3 years.