Applied Molecular to prioritize resources on lead clinical programs, reduce workforce
May 18, 2022 10:09 AM ETApplied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock has lost 5.2% to $4.05 in Wednesday morning trade, after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it would prioritize its resources on its lead clinical programs, reduce its workforce and change up its management team.
- AMTI to prioritize the advancement of its oral fusion AMT-101 into late-stage clinical programs.
- This would include preparations to advance AMT-101 to a phase 3 trial for the treatment of chronic pouchitis, which is an inflammation that occurs in the lining of a pouch created during surgery to treat ulcerative colitis.
- AMTI will also evaluate the next steps for its other oral fusion AMT-126.
- The company said the prioritization of resources will lead to a reduction in its workforce by about 40% to 81 full-time employees, with a one-time charge primarily related to severance to be recorded in Q2.
- AMTI also said Brandon Hants will assume the role of CFO, Shawn Cross will be named president and COO and Randy Mrsny will be stepping down as chief scientific officer.
- Applied Molecular said the prioritization of resources will extend the company's estimated cash runway into 2024.