Applied Molecular to prioritize resources on lead clinical programs, reduce workforce

May 18, 2022 10:09 AM ETApplied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

African Man Having Stomachache Lying On Couch At Home, Black-And-White

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock has lost 5.2% to $4.05 in Wednesday morning trade, after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it would prioritize its resources on its lead clinical programs, reduce its workforce and change up its management team.
  • AMTI to prioritize the advancement of its oral fusion AMT-101 into late-stage clinical programs.
  • This would include preparations to advance AMT-101 to a phase 3 trial for the treatment of chronic pouchitis, which is an inflammation that occurs in the lining of a pouch created during surgery to treat ulcerative colitis.
  • AMTI will also evaluate the next steps for its other oral fusion AMT-126.
  • The company said the prioritization of resources will lead to a reduction in its workforce by about 40% to 81 full-time employees, with a one-time charge primarily related to severance to be recorded in Q2.
  • AMTI also said Brandon Hants will assume the role of CFO, Shawn Cross will be named president and COO and Randy Mrsny will be stepping down as chief scientific officer.
  • Applied Molecular said the prioritization of resources will extend the company's estimated cash runway into 2024.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.