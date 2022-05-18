Cardinal Health upgraded to outperform at Evercore as market ignoring medical business

May 18, 2022 10:12 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Evercore had upgraded Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to outperform from in line saying that the market is not valuing the healthcare products distributor's medical segment.
  • The firm boosted its price target to $68 from $55 (~20% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Evercore said that looking ahead to fiscal year 2023, Cardinal's (CAH) medical business can drive ~$16.7B in revenue (~6% year-over-year growth), and generate ~$275M of segment profit.
  • Evercore added that the market is essentially implying that the medical business has a zero value given that the firm's own calculation assigns a fundamental value of $57 per share to the pharma business alone.
  • Cardinal (CAH) recently increased its dividend by 1%.
