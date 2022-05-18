Chicago Fed's Charles Evans sees 50-bp rate hike at June meeting, likely thereafter

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday that he expects the Federal Open Market Committee to hike short-term interest rates by 50 basis points at the upcoming June meeting "and probably thereafter," according to his comments on Bloomberg Television.

As the Fed aims to reach a neutral rate -- the rate at which the economy is stable -- sooner rather than later, Evans is "hopeful" that core (inflation-adjusted) PCE inflation will drift under 3% in 2023. He prefers getting to neutral by year-end.

Furthermore, Evans sees a slowing economy as the Fed progresses with its path for tighter monetary policy - it already hiked the Fed Funds Rate by 75 basis points this year.

"Controlling inflation is our first job," Evans said, reiterating one of the Fed's primary goals of price stability, or to get inflation expectations down to 2%.

Evans' remarks come after he said he's open to a 50-basis-point rate hike in May, which is exactly what the Fed implemented.

Earlier this week, (May 17) Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank won't hesitate to go past neutral "if we have to."