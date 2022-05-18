American Green purchases Cannabis Grow building for $3.75M
May 18, 2022 10:20 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) purchased the 40K sq.foot building known as American Green’s "Cypress Chill" cannabis facility; the property is projected to yield $15M+ of annual revenue.
- The company had leased it in August 2021 and now it exercised its option to buy the building and now owns it.
- The purchase price was set at $3.75M at the time of the signing of the lease last year.
- Recently, the building was professionally appraised for $5.3M, giving American Green $1.55M of additional equity at the time of closure.
- When added to the down payment of $1.123M, there is now a total of $2.673M of equity in the new Cypress Chill cannabis grow building.