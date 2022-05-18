American Green purchases Cannabis Grow building for $3.75M

May 18, 2022 10:20 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) purchased the 40K sq.foot building known as American Green’s "Cypress Chill" cannabis facility; the property is projected to yield $15M+ of annual revenue.
  • The company had leased it in August 2021 and now it exercised its option to buy the building and now owns it.
  • The purchase price was set at $3.75M at the time of the signing of the lease last year.
  • Recently, the building was professionally appraised for $5.3M, giving American Green $1.55M of additional equity at the time of closure.
  • When added to the down payment of $1.123M, there is now a total of $2.673M of equity in the new Cypress Chill cannabis grow building.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.