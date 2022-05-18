UBS is offering an even more emphatically negative outlook for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON +1.5%) on Wednesday.

The bank’s analyst Arpine Kocharyan advised that issues in the company’s capital intensive business model, high customer acquisition costs, and falling demand all bode poorly for the stock. With cash-burn a persistent problem as the company takes on more debt, these factors all add to a laser focus of the market on liquidity.

“Peloton's new strategy is effectively targeting to finance the hardware purchase in exchange for higher recurring subscription revenue,” she explained. “We believe this strategy still means a fairly capital- intensive business, if users were to"rent" the bike from Peloton.”

Kocharyan added that questions still swirl around the hardware business profitability and its impact on churn rates. Yet most pressing for Peloton, in her estimation, is the assumption that demand is sustainable and, under these auspices, an “iPhone-type” financing model makes sense.

“Does everyone need a bike as much as they need a phone?,” she asked. “This strategy rests on the assumption that an iPhone-type model of financing…to instead have the customer pay for the hardware through a subscription plan (that has to include hardware cost plus cost of lending) would stimulate more demand. Our concern is whether this strategy addresses the key demand curve issue Peloton has: are there more people looking to own a Peloton bike vs. a year ago?”

She reduced her price target to $13 from $30 and reiterated her long-held “Sell” rating on the stock.

Kocharyan was an early bear on the stock, first assigning a “Sell” rating in January 2021. For reference, the stock traded at $157.81 when Kocharyan first switched to a “Sell” rating. In recent weeks, shares touched a low of $11.25 to mark an over 90% decline from the point that Kocharyan’s first bearish note was published.

