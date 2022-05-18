Ginkgo Bioworks downgraded at BofA with price target cut to half
May 18, 2022 10:29 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is trading lower in the morning hours Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded the cell programming company to Underperform from Neutral and slashed its price target by as much as 50%.
- The decline comes after the ARK Invest, run by the notable fund manager Cathie Wood acquired over 4 million Ginkgo (DNA) shares despite more than ~10% gain in the stock on Tuesday.
- BofA analysts led by Derik de Bruin argues that the company shares will struggle to outperform in the current environment given the lack of clarity over its downstream value creation opportunities, which, according to the firm, are outside the company’s control.
- In addition, the analysts point out that EV/Sales multiples of DNA’s synthetic biology and platform peers have dropped. While the team raises the assumption for out-year revenue growth, the price target for the stock falls to $3 from $6 due to the increased discount rate in the DCF valuation model.
- Ginkgo (DNA) commands a Buy rating and an $8.86 per share target on Wall Street currently.