Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said on Wednesday it is launching a carbon capture and storage project aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of its operations in San Joaquin Valley, California.

Chevron (CVX) said it aims to reduce its carbon intensity by installing equipment that captures CO2 and then stores it thousands of feet underground.

The company said the CCS initiative would begin at its Kern River Eastridge cogeneration plant in Kern County, California, and it has applied to obtain a conditional use permit with the country's Planning and Natural Resources Department.

