Google Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy following seizure of bank account

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Russian subsidiary intends to file bankruptcy after Russian officials took control of its bank account, leaving the tech company unable to perform its operations, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The news, first reported by Reuters, adds to the issues that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has had with Russia since it invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

"The Russian authorities seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," the spokesperson told the news outlet, adding that, "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy."

In March, Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) paused advertising on websites, apps or YouTube channels that exploited, dismissed or allowed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Separately that month, Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor, warned Google-owned YouTube to stop running "anti-Russian" ads and "spreading threats" against its citizens.

Russia has also recently said that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (FB) should be held accountable for "inciting war."

And late last year, Russia fined Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) a 7.2 billion ruble charge for failing to delete illegal content.

