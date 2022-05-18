MicroStrategy, Epicor combine forces to deploy auto solution

May 18, 2022

  • Epicor, an enterprise software firm, has teamed up with Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a global analytics and business intelligence provider, to combine technologies for the deployment of a new auto solution.
  • Specifically, the partnership will launch the so-called Epicor Predictive Maintenance Assistant ("PMA") via MicroStrategy's (MSTR) HyperIntelligence technology, which embeds instant insights within users' existing business tools, enabling wide access to data.
  • Epicor artificial intelligence-powered PMA helps users, including service providers and consumers, predict upcoming events for maintenance and repair. Ultimately, this capability can contribute to businesses' growth by offering data-driven recommendations to their customers, the company said Wednesday.
  • Overall, "we’re innovating radically better experiences, like HyperIntelligence, to accelerate insight-driven decision making for everyone—not just data-savvy analysts," said MicroStrategy President Phong Le.
  • Meanwhile shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR -3.8%), a well known hodlr of bitcoin (BTC-USD), are drifting lower in early trading, as the ladder swings back under $30K, recently trading at $29.2K.
  • In January, MicroStrategy teamed up with TD SYNNEX.
