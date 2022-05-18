Europe to spend $300b+ to end reliance on Russian energy

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU intends to "mobilize" up to €300b to end reliance on Russian oil (USO) and gas (UNG).
  • The measures would include €10b for natural gas infrastructure (LNG) (SHEL), €2b for oil and €288b for "clean energy."
  • Ongoing policy developments point to nuclear energy (URA) being included in Europe's policy-linked "taxonomy," though Wednesday's statement did not detail the components of the clean energy spend.
  • Tuesday it was reported that talks between Germany and Qatar over the supply of liquified natural gas hit a standstill, likely an indication German buyers are unwilling to sign the long-term contracts needed to underwrite capacity expansion.
  • The plans reported by Reuters Wednesday budget for investments through 2030, and are unrelated to nearer-term efforts to block Russian oil imports from EU markets.
