Europe to spend $300b+ to end reliance on Russian energy
May 18, 2022 10:48 AM ETSHEL, LNG, URA, UNG, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor20 Comments
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU intends to "mobilize" up to €300b to end reliance on Russian oil (USO) and gas (UNG).
- The measures would include €10b for natural gas infrastructure (LNG) (SHEL), €2b for oil and €288b for "clean energy."
- Ongoing policy developments point to nuclear energy (URA) being included in Europe's policy-linked "taxonomy," though Wednesday's statement did not detail the components of the clean energy spend.
- Tuesday it was reported that talks between Germany and Qatar over the supply of liquified natural gas hit a standstill, likely an indication German buyers are unwilling to sign the long-term contracts needed to underwrite capacity expansion.
- The plans reported by Reuters Wednesday budget for investments through 2030, and are unrelated to nearer-term efforts to block Russian oil imports from EU markets.