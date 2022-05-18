Aerojet Chairman plans to install former COO Tucker as CEO if he wins proxy battle

May 18, 2022

  • Aerojet (NYSE:AJRD) Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein, who is involved in a proxy battle with the company and CEO Eileen Drake, plans to install former Chief Operating Officer Mark Tucker as CEO if he wins the proxy war.
  • Lichtenstein said that his slate of seven director candidates recruited Tucker to serve as CEO to replace Drake, according to a statement. Tucker served as COO from 2015 through 2020 and has more than 35 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Northrop Grumman.
  • Lichtenstein, who collectively with his affiliates owns 5.5% of the AJRD's shares, has been engaged in a proxy fight with the company and the sides have been trading lawsuits against each other. The proxy battle between the company and Lichtenstein came after the FTC filed a lawsuit in late January to block Lockheed Martin's (LMT) $4.4 billion purchase of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed terminated the deal in February.
  • “I see a tremendous opportunity to help stabilize Aerojet Rocketdyne and oversee stronger results for the Company’s shareholders, customers and employees," Tucker said in the statement. "While I have no interest in commenting on the events that have led to this contest, I can say with great conviction that the status quo cannot persist and all of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s stakeholders deserve better."
  • The Tucker news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
  • On Monday Aerojet Rocketdyne released findings by an independent investigation into Lichtenstein's actions.
