Merck in up to $1.4B licensing deal with China's Kelun Pharma for cancer candidate
May 18, 2022 10:59 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical has outlicensed a large molecule oncology candidate to Merck (NYSE:MRK) in a deal worth up to $1.4B.
- The name of the candidate was not disclosed nor what potential indications it might treat.
- The arrangement covers all areas outside of outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
- Terms of the deal call for Merck to make a $47M upfront payment. Milestone payments can add up to another $1.4B.
