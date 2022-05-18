Merck in up to $1.4B licensing deal with China's Kelun Pharma for cancer candidate

May 18, 2022

  • Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical has outlicensed a large molecule oncology candidate to Merck (NYSE:MRK) in a deal worth up to $1.4B.
  • The name of the candidate was not disclosed nor what potential indications it might treat.
  • The arrangement covers all areas outside of outside mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.
  • Terms of the deal call for Merck to make a $47M upfront payment. Milestone payments can add up to another $1.4B.
