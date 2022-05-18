The Wells Fargo Investment Institute said Wednesday it continues to move to defensive positioning on stocks as its economic growth forecast comes down.

"Based on economic data trends we have been tracking, we believe the economy is now beginning to cross over a probability level that makes a mild recession our base case for the end of 2022 and early 2023, and we are continuing to shift out equity sector guidance and allocations to more defensive positioning," Wells Fargo said.

Its new year-end GDP target for 2022 is now 1.5%, down from 2.2% and -0.5% for 2023, down from 0.4%.

Wells Fargo lowered its S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) forecast to 4,200-4,400 for this year and 4,500-4,700 for next year.

For the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) it sees a range of 1,700-1,900 in 2022 and 1,800-2,000 for 2023.

It is reducing exposure to cyclical stocks in favor of defensives.

Wells Fargo upgrades Utilities (XLU) to Neutral from Most Unfavorable, noting while "valuations slightly exceeded historical averages, they tend to expand relative to the S&P 500 index late in the cycle."

It is cutting Consumer Discretionary (XLY) to Unfavorable from Neutral, saying "higher rates and sticky inflation, combined with already low consumer confidence, will depress discretionary spending later this year and into 2023."

Fewer than 10% of XLY trade above their 200-day moving averages.

Retail is getting hit again today after Target's margins echoed Walmart's cost issues.