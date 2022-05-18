World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) +10.2% in Wednesday's trading after Stifel upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a $35 price target, saying the company is "generally cheap on any measure."

"While we expect some of the near-term noise around the aviation business to continue, we expect earnings momentum to trend higher, and ultimately we expect the company should be able to earn at least $2.50 next year with free cash flow over $4.00/share," Stifel's Ben Nolan writes.

Working capital needs are significant, but World Fuel (INT) shares are trading at below 6x EV/EBITDA but could easily and historically support a multiple greater than 8x, according to Nolan.

"The bottom line on INT shares is that we believe there is very little downside risk and relatively meaningful upside potential although it could take some time for that to be realized," Nolan writes.

World Fuel Services (INT) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.42/share on revenues of $12.4B.