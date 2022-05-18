Tech and consumer ETFs drop as bears take charge early Wednesday

The bears once again took control of Wall Street in Wednesday's early action, with technology and consumer stocks among the main leaders of the decline. As a result, exchange traded funds tied to the Nasdaq added to the losses they have posted so far this year.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) slid 3% in early trading, putting the major index back on pace for another weekly decline, the seventh straight. As the Nasdaq falls, ETFs that track the index have dropped as well, along with funds tied to info tech and consumer discretionary space.

Nasdaq ETFs: The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 stocks, is down 3.4% and 25.4% YTD. Also, the 3X leveraged ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) has fallen 10.4% on Wednesday and has collapsed 63.9% YTD.

Tech ETFs: Popular broad spectrum tech funds Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) have both dipped 3% on the day. Moreover, in 2022 VGT has plunged 24.4% and XLK has declined 22.5%.

Consumer Discretionary ETFs: Retail funds and sector-wide consumer discretionary ETF that track big box stores and online giants also have slid, as key names in the space have provided worrisome Q1 earnings. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) trade down 7.6% and 5.1%. Moreover, YTD XRT is -29.7% and XLY is -30%.

Wall Street has disproportionately punished tech and consumer discretionary stocks lately. Retail stocks are viewed as among the most negatively affected by a high inflationary environment, while tech valuations have taken a hit amid the prospect of higher interest rates.

The stock market is lower Wednesday as another disappointing quarter from a retail giant is stoking worries about the health of the consumer.