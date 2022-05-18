Sunnova Energy International attracts Bull rating from Northland on strong dealership model
May 18, 2022 11:11 AM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) shares are up 8% in early trading on Wednesday after Northland started off coverage on residential energy services company with the bullish stance.
- Northland initiated an Outperform rating along with a price target tagged to $30 on NOVA. That implies a potential upside of 84.7% from stock's last close.
- The investment firm sees "a compelling entry point" for investors looking for exposure to the residential solar market given the view that Sunnova has "a well-oiled dealership-based business model as well as very strong and dependable cash flows."
- The rating comes right ahead of the Roth Capital's conference call with CEO John Berger scheduled to discuss the company's 2022/2023 growth outlook, pricing and asset yields today at 11 AM ET.
- Rating Summary: On Apr. 12, Seeking Alpha Quant System flagged a warned on NOVA being at the high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other Utilities stocks.
- Quant's Sell on NOVA sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Strong Buy.