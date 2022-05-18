Visionary Education tumbles 39%, day after soaring 525% following $17M IPO

May 18, 2022 11:15 AM ETVEDUBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Visionary Education Technology (VEDU) shares tumbled nearly 40% in morning trading Wednesday, just one day after they rocketed 525% following the Canadian company’s $17M initial public offering.

Shares of the educational services company opened at $20.19, hitting a high of $21.85 before declining. The stock recently changed hands at $15.17, down 39%, at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

VEDU stock soared as high as 600% on Monday following its IPO. The stock closed at $25, up 525%.

The company priced 4.3M shares at $4 per share, raising around $17M. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 638K shares at the IPO price. Joseph Stone Capital is acting as lead underwriter.

VEDU first filed for an IPO in March.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.