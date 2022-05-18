BlackBerry, Magna team up on advanced driver assistance

May 18, 2022 11:23 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), MGABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) have set a multi-year agreement to work together on next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
  • That will include BlackBerry supplying its QNX software - including the software development platform, QNX OS for Safety, and QNX Platform for ADAS - as well as engineering help for integration, performance optimization and solution validation.
  • "It's a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market," says BlackBerry's John Wall.
  • "Our collaboration brings together both company's software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs."
  • BlackBerry stock (BB) is 0.8% higher against a broadly lower stock market; Magna (MGA) is down 1.4%.
