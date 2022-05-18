Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has temporarily suspended pursuit of an arbitration claim against the Mexican government as it conducts high-level talks over the Zama offshore oil project, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Talos (TALO) is engaged in talks that could give its consortium a greater say in the project, and discussions are expected to continue for several weeks, according to the report.

The decision reportedly came as a meeting led by Mexico's President Lopez Obrador and U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar last month launched off high-level talks that included officials from the country's energy ministry.

Talos (TALO), the largest independent operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with production this year of up to 64K bbl/day, sees Zama as a major outlet for oil and gas exports.

The dispute erupted after Mexico selected state-run Pemex as the operator of their shared 850M-barrel Zama field ahead of Talos (TALO), which led the consortium that discovered the field in 2017.

Talos (TALO) currently maintains a 17.35% interest in Zama and expects to submit a unit development plan for approval by the partners within 6-12 months.